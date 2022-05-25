Year 5 students attending St Francis School, in Victoria, recently participated in a maths trail around Villa Rundle gardens.

A maths trail is a walk where students can discover and solve mathematical problems on real objects. In fact, the aim of the activity was to put into practice the mathematics the students learn in the classroom.

The students, divided in groups, had to work on a number of activities collaboratively. The activity helped students to realise the importance of maths in daily life and to foster problem-solving skills and collaborative work.