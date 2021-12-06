Il-Ħaġar museum and cultural centre of Victoria will mark the first centenary of the traditional procession with Baby Jesus created by Dun Ġorġ Preca in 1921 with the publication of a set of exclusive Christmas cards.

Il-Ħaġar management has produced 14 high-quality reproductions in two boxes of seven, artistic enough to keep as a souvenir. The original artworks, mostly held in private collections, were exhibited at Il-Ħaġar this year. The artworks are by Martin Attard, Rafel Bonnici Calì, Mario Caffaro Rore, Giuseppe Calì, Emvin Cremona, Maria de Dominici, Aaron Formosa and John Grima.

One of the cards features a Mount Athos Incarnation icon and the Baby Jesus urn referred to by the first Gozitan historian, Ġann Piet Franġisk Agius De Soldanis in his 1745 manuscript Gozo Antico e Profano e Sacro-Profano.

Proceeds from the sale of the cards will go for Il-Ħaġar restoration and conservation programme.