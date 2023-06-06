The European Snooker Championship which is being held in Albena, Bulgaria saw all three Maltese players in the Seniors category in action on Tuesday, and out of three games, the Maltese selection managed two victories.

Alex Borg started his championship commitments with a victory against Lee McAllister of Scotland 3-1, with frames scores of 78-72, 9-82, 60-42, and 95-36. In the last frame, he closed the game with a break of 43 points.

Arthur Cachia achieved his second victory and secured his qualification for the knockout stage. Today he won 3-1 against the Lithuanian player Darius Bublys; 49-36, 36-65, 49-10, and 77-7.

