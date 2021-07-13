Italy’s players were feted as heroes on Monday with a day of celebrations culminating in an open top bus ride through Rome after beating England in a dramatic penalty shootout to win Euro 2020 at Wembley.

Both Italy’s prime minister and president hosted ceremonies for the Azzurri before the team boarded a bus and made a triumphant journey through jubilant crowds waving the tricolour flag.

It capped off an emotional 24 hours that began with a night of drama at Wembley on Sunday night, when Italy recovered from the shock of conceding the quickest goal ever in a European Championship final to equalise and then claim a 3-2 shootout victory.

It is the second time the Italians have been crowned European champions and their win marks a remarkable turnaround under Mancini after the team failed to even qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

