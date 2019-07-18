Heritage Malta will open Fort St Angelo for a reduced price of €2 on the occasion of Victory Day on Sunday.

The fort is one of several fortresses around Europe chosen for this year’s European Fortress Day and a number of activities will be organised all day long.

Two Masses will be celebrated. The first one will be said at 10am at the Chapel of the Nativity of the Virgin, followed by a commemoration of the Victory of the Great Siege held at the Great Siege monument with the participation of the National Festivities Committee and the Cospicua Scout Group.

The other Mass will start at noon at the chapel of St Anne in the upper part of Fort St Angelo, managed by the Sovereign Military Order of Malta, which will be open to the public throughout the day. Visitors can admire the recently-restored naval shipmast.

During the day, re-enactment groups Show of Arms, the Historical Re-enactment Group of Malta, the Malta Historical Fencing Association, the Battlefront Living History Group and Malta Command will animate the site with activities. There will also be a dispay of birds of prey by Fridericus Rex Malta Falconers.

The temporary exhibition Behind Closed Doors Fort St Angelo & the Royal Navy 1906-1979 closes on the day. A curator’s tour of this exhibition in English starts at noon, with another one in Maltese being held at 3pm.

The Royal Naval Association (Malta) will also be present and visitors can meet several of these veterans on site, who will be joined by the Malta Sea Cadets. The exhibition’s catalogue will also be available for sale.

At 2pm, thanks to the fort’s strategic position at the tip of Vittoriosa, visitors can view the traditional regatta held every year in the Grand Harbour. It recalls the end of three historical sieges, namely the Great Siege of Malta by the Ottoman Empire in 1565, the Siege of Valletta during the French Blockage which ended in 1800 and the Siege of Malta during World War II by the Axis forces, which ended in 1943.

This day also coincides with the commemoration of the birth of the Virgin Mary, better known as the Nativity of Our Lady, which is celebrated in Senglea, Naxxar, Mellieħa and Xagħra.

Fort St Angelo will open between 9am and 6pm (last admission at 5.30pm), for €2 per person. Children aged under 12 and Heritage Malta members enter for free.