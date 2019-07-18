The two victories of Malta – the Great Siege over the Ottoman Empire ending in 1565 and the Siege of Malta during World War II by the Italian army ending in 1943 – were commemorated in Xagħra. The event included re-enactments of the Great Siege, the Black Plague of 1814 and scenes from World War II.

The programme started with Mass celebrated by Xagħra archpriest Carmelo Refalo, together with the Collegiate Chapter and Xagħra parish clergy. After Mass, the Te Deum was intoned to mark the end of the Novena, celebrating the birth of the Virgin Mary (Marija Bambina) at Xagħra basilica.

The commemoration continued at the square, highlighting the triumphal entry of Grand Master Jean Parisot de Valette and the Captain of the Order of St John, accompanied by the Knights and Maltese soldiers, the Malta Police Band and a Guard of Honour.

Xagħra vice mayor Aaron Agius, on behalf of mayor Christian Zammit and Mgr Refalo, addressed the audience, followed by a wreath-laying ceremony at the foot of a commemorative memorial set up in the square for the occasion.

Present for the ceremony were Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana, Mgr Joe Vella Gauci, chairman of the National and Regional Celebrations Committee, the Ambassador for Ireland Patrick Duffy, Gozo Police Superintendent Maurice Curmi and AFM Commander Matthew Camilleri.