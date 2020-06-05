This week a milestone was reached in the pandemic that has disrupted and changed so many aspects of ordinary life: Prime Minister Robert Abela and Minister for Health Chris Fearne declared victory in the local war against COVID-19.

Time will tell whether this declaration, which accompanied the lifting of most remaining social restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the virus, was premature or timely.

It would be apposite, however, to have a look at why Malta has managed to avoid the devastation that coronavirus has wrought, and is still wreaking, in so many other parts of the world.

One major factor at play is our position as an island nation, which in the initial stages allowed us to take advantage of our relative isolation. The health authorities made full use of the roughly two-month window between the Chinese outbreak and COVID-19 making serious inroads in Europe: they saw what may be coming our way and learned from other countries’ mistakes and successes.

Secondly, our health minister is a medical professional with a scientific appreciation of disease and its spread. He not only reacted to the crisis proactively but also possessed the political clout to push through the provisions he believed were necessary. This was a luxury few countries possessed.

Credit also goes to the prime minister and his cabinet, their advisory committees, as well as the opposition, for recognising the situation as a medical emergency. If there have been a few major disagreements in the health v economy tussle – which were inevitable – they were on the whole subsumed by a clear national message that even the business class largely endorsed: the first priority was to prevent this virus from spreading.

Further, the department of health, through its staff, from the superintendent of public health down to the lowliest healthcare worker, has proven once again why Malta’s healthcare system is considered one of the best in the world. It and the private health sector, which has contributed enormously to the national effort, is manned by highly-trained, dedicated staff who despite the enormous personal sacrifice of isolating themselves from their families and loved ones, put public well-being before their own personal needs.

We must also recognise the other frontline workers whose efforts have been invaluable in enabling society to continue functioning while aiding the anti-COVID cause: port and airport workers, cargo handlers, employees in essential outlets, the police and army, various inspectors, wardens, cleaners and transport workers, and so many more.

Finally, the public has played an indispensable part in all this. The Maltese are a passionate and fiery people not often lauded for their self-discipline. However, throughout history, they have proven that when the chips are down, they can show enormous reserves of stoicism, community spirit and collective responsibility.

Now comes the possibility of a bigger test.

The government has declared victory in the war. But it may only have been a battle. It is not at all sure what will happen in a few weeks’ time or with the onset of autumn. Second waves are consigned to the sea at our own risk. Neither do we know when a viable, safe vaccine might become available.

While enjoying well-deserved freedom from the constraints endured over the last few months, the public is called upon to continue to act prudently, keep well in mind those considered vulnerable and pay close heed to the guidelines that may be issued by the experts from time to time.

We wish you all a safe and enjoyable summer.