COVID-19 has created a new reality for most businesses, including real estate. RE/MAX Malta hosted an online panel to discuss the technological tools helping the sector adapt.

As technologies such as Zoom, Skype, and Facetime and others become increasingly important, real estate agencies will be operating in new ways. For instance, clients will be able to watch videos and take virtual tours when they are interested in a property – saving time and creating a sense of safety for both agents and customers.

Speaking in an online panel about the types of changes the sector is making to move its business online, RE/MAX Malta chairman Kevin Buttigieg said: “It’s going to be a new, very important norm. Video conferencing won’t be used to sell a property but to get people interested in the first place. It will help people understand the property and help clients see what they need to see. Besides that, it will help people quickly narrow down which properties they want to view but it will not eliminate the physical viewing process.”

According to special guest Klaus Knuffman from the Damn Good Video Academy, who has been working with RE/MAX Europe as a photographer and videographer for many years, video will be a must for business, especially as the COVID-19 crisis drives the use of video and virtual tours.

“It is hard to convince real estate agents to invest in video but it is worth the effort,” he stressed. “Seventy-three per cent of homeowners state they are more likely to go into business with a real estate agent who uses video. As we speak, only seven to nine per cent of agents create listing videos.”

Knuffman said marketeers and real estate agents who use video grow their revenue 49 per cent faster than non-video users. So, in order to expand their audience and receive more shares, agents should consider posting more videos on social channels.

A virtual tour is literally like being inside the property

On top of that, statistics show that 64 per cent of consumers make a purchase after watching branded social videos. This makes sense to new markets too, as young, future buyers and sellers mainly consume content in video form.

While agents may be concerned that video can be difficult to create or expensive, Knuffman said it doesn’t have to be the case.

“Using a smartphone with a tripod or a built-in laptop camera, along with good lighting and audio, it’s easy to record Zoom calls and create video podcasts. The results will be enough to get you noticed,” he added.

While it is true that viewing a house online may not seal the deal completely, it can certainly gain traction and move the process along. Virtual tours, then, go one step further.

RE/MAX Central Franchise owner James Busuttil has been in the real estate industry for 25 years and has seen markets change. He is currently very hands-on with virtual property tours in Malta, which he creates for the company’s ‘exclusive listings’.

“Virtual tours are different from video and are primarily used to take you into the property and effectively reduce or remove unnecessary visits,” he explained.

“A virtual tour is literally like being inside the property, as customers get to walk around and focus on what they want to see. It is even possible to accurately measure any part of the house, to check if furniture would fit!”

In fact, Busuttil considers virtual tours to be the perfect solution in the current circumstances – right up until that point of sale.

“At the end of the day, everyone is going to want to take a real look at the property, to see its location and negotiate the price. If anyone ever thought a customer would buy a property based on a virtual tour, it hasn’t happened yet! Nevertheless, virtual tours serve an excellent purpose and are keeping the market moving.”

All the panel members agreed that buyers and sellers are all embracing these technologies, as well as agents.

“In Malta, we’re proud to be leading the industry when it comes to showcase our properties using video and virtual tours, while also educating the public on how best to make use of these services,” Buttigieg concluded.