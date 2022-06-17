After Dan Brown’s The Da Vinci Code was cleared of plagiarism, the climate which has permitted it to make such an effective challenge to conventional history that it has forced a counter-attack from the Church, the art world and academics, will be explored. Has Brown cracked the most difficult code of all our 21st-century cultural DNA?

This activity, organised by S.I.C.E.C (Society for Investigating the Credibility of Extraordinary Claims) and chaired by Vanni Pulé, will be held at the Valletta Volunteer Centre, 181, Melita Street, Valletta on Monday, June 27, at 6.30pm.