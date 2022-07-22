On Wednesday, July 27 at 6.30pm, the Society for Investigating the Credibility of Extraordinary Claims (S.I.C.E.C.) will be having a video forum entitled The Backbone of Night - Cosmos 7 for which the general public is invited to attend.

The video forum investigates scientific curiosity and its history via its evolution and its suppression.

Chaired by Manwel Psaila, it will be held at the Valletta Volunteer Centre, 181 Melita Street, Valletta. The participating public is urged to wear masks and respect social distancing.