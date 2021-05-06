The teachers’ union has filed a police report after footage was shared on social media showing a student hurling verbal sexual abuse at his teacher.

Both the Malta Union of Teachers and the Education Ministry have condemned the behaviour, with the latter saying it was investigating the case.

MUT said the student filmed himself abusing an educator in front of his classmates.

“MUT deplores this abuse on the teacher and fellow students. The union expects educators to be respected and does not tolerate any type of abuse.

In light of this, the MUT has filed a police report and called on the Education Ministry to investigate the video as soon as possible.

In a statement, the ministry said it has asked the permanent secretary to look into the case and take all necessary disciplinary action.

Minister Justyne Caruana said she did not tolerate any kind of abuse towards educators.

Over the past years, educators have often warned of abuse in the classroom.

In 2019, Times of Malta had reported how teachers felt a “certain amount of apprehension” to clock in at schools where violent incidents occurred.

The government had promised harsher penalties for violence on teachers, with those found guilty of threatening or injuring educators facing a fine of up to €5,000.

The penalties were meant to be introduced through a new provision in the law.

While the bill had made it through parliament, it had not yet been enacted, Times of Malta is informed.