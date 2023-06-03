ROTA, a bicycle advocacy group in Malta, has partnered with BOV to celebrate the UN World Bicycle Day with a video promoting the benefits of cycling. T

The video "showcases the wonders of cycling on a small island like Malta, where the bicycle reigns as the perfect mode of transportation".

It highlights how each pedal stroke takes one closer to a greener future by reducing traffic congestion and promoting sustainable transportation options. It also shows how cycling enhances physical fitness and mental well-being, making it an ideal choice for a healthier and more fulfilling life.

"Through this collaboration with BOV, we aim to inspire and encourage more individuals to embrace cycling as a means of transportation," said Rota president Mark Trapani.

"We believe that by promoting cycling-friendly infrastructure and raising awareness about road safety, we can create a cycling culture that benefits both individuals and the environment."