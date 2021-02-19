Fondazzjoni Patrimonju Malti has launched a new video series titled Rewind which revisits some of the organisation’s major exhibitions.

In the first episode, exhibition curator Francesca Balzan recalls Vanity, Profanity and Worship – Jewellery from the Maltese Islands, which was held in 2013 at the Casino Maltese in Valletta.

The exhibition featured some of the most remarkable pieces of jewellery found on the islands.

Balzan offers insights into the set-up of the exhibition, highlighting a few of the exhibits, as well as recounting a few behind-the-scenes stories.

The episode can be viewed here: https://fb.watch/3HyUuaWrfd/.