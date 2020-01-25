Two weeks ahead of the world premiere of the Vision IN at Auto Expo 2020 in New Delhi (February 5 to 12, 2020), Škoda has released the first details in a teaser video. The concept study, which was specifically developed for the Indian market, sets striking accents with illuminated crystalline elements.

The first video of the Škoda Vision IN shows, among other things, a Škoda grille with prominent twin ribs outlined in crystal. The twin ribs and the Škoda logo above them can be illuminated, creating an impressive front look in tandem with split LED headlights.

Crystalline elements also set visual accents in the interior of the Vision IN, for example on the gear selector button in the centre console, under the virtual cockpit and in the form of a new crystalline element on the dashboard. The seat covers have eye-catching decorative seams, and the multifunction leather steering wheel features the knurl wheels in line with Škoda's new operating concept.

The Vision IN is the first vehicle based on the MQB-A0-IN version of the modular transverse toolkit that Škoda has developed specifically for India in response to the wishes of its customers in the region.

In the future, various Škoda and Volkswagen models will be created on this new localised sub-compact platform. Škoda Auto manages the activities of the entire Volkswagen Group in India as part of the India 2.0 project.