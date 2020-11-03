The only known gunman in the Vienna attack which left four people dead was a convicted supporter of the Islamic State group and had dual Macedonian-Austrian nationality, the interior minister said Tuesday.

Twenty-year-old Kujtim Fejzulai, who was shot dead by police, was carrying an automatic weapon, a handgun and a machete and was wearing a fake explosive belt, Karl Nehammer told the APA news agency.

He was a supporter of the IS group and had been convicted of a terrorist offence in April last year, Nehammer said.

Fejzulai was sentenced to 22 months in prison but was released on parole in December.

Police said it was not clear whether there were one or more attackers in Monday's shooting rampage.

Officers have carried out raids at 15 addresses and made at least one arrest in connection with the killings, Nehammer said.

According to Macedonian police, around 150 nationals travelled to fight alongside jihadists in Iraq and Syria, mainly between 2012 and 2016.

Around half have returned while many others with links to the Islamic State group have since been imprisoned in jails in North Macedonia or other countries.

Most hailed from North Macedonia's ethnic-Albanian minority, who make up around a quarter of the 2.1 million population.