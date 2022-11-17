Updated 12.30pm

A Vienna-bound Air Malta flight returned to Luqa airport a few minutes after takeoff because of technical difficulties.

Flight KM 514, scheduled for departure at 7.15am, landed safely at 8.07am.

The airport's rescue and fire-fighting team was dispatched to the site immediately and an investigation is underway.

Sources told Times of Malta that smoke was reported in the cabin at one point, however, there was no loss of cabin pressure and the aircraft was under control at all times.

In a statement, the Malta International Airport said passengers disembarked the aircraft safely shortly after landing and airport operations have not been affected by this emergency landing.

"An investigation is currently underway. MIA would like to thank the airport team and all stakeholders for their timely response to this morning’s incident."

Air Malta later said in a statement the aircraft - an Airbus A320-214 - was carrying 170 passengers and seven crew.

Passengers, it said, were being provided with hotel accommodation and an alternative flight at 9pm.

Passengers booked on KM515 from Vienna to Malta will also be provided with hotel accommodation and a replacement flight at 11.50pm.

"Safety is Air Malta’s top priority. The airline gives utmost importance to the safety and well-being of its customers and crew and apologises for this disruption caused by circumstances beyond its control," it said.