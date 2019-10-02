On Friday, the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra is presenting Vienna Forever, the orchestra’s first concert at the Manoel Theatre this season.

Under the baton of Raoul Lay, the event marks the conductor’s first engagement as the MPO’s artistic director. Commenting on Malta’s music ensemble, Lay lauded the excellent level attained on an international scale, particularly noting the players’ talent and sensitivity.

The programme features a number of works by eminent composers from the Austrian capital. Schubert’s Unfinished Symphony, although consisting of only two movements, boasts extraordinary musical prowess. Its fearlessness may stem from the composer’s experience of a world of darkness and pain.

Mozart’s popular yet virtuosic Piano Concerto No. 21 is interpreted by Roberto Cominati, acclaimed for his ‘stylistically flawless and mimetic piano technique’. The concert also includes Schoenberg’s Verklärte Nacht, his early masterpiece in a late-Romantic style.

Prior to the concert, patrons can also book their MPO membership and support the orchestra’s 2019-20 concert season, entitled Movements of Passion. The revamped scheme, divided into two tiers, offers tickets at €1 and other benefits, including exclusive parking, for concerts organised by the MPO. Proceeds from the €10 loyalty scheme are in aid of the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation.

Vienna Forever starts at 7.30pm. To buy tickets visit www.teatrumanoel.com.mt, call the booking office on 2124 6389 or e-mail bookings@teatrumanoel.com.mt.

