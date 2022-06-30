On June 26, 2022, Chairman of the National Assembly of Vietnam Vuong Dinh Hue and the Vietnamese High Delegation paid an official visit to the Europe with the aims to strongly promote Vietnam's comprehensive partnership and cooperation with European countries. Alongside, the visit also aims to mobilise European countries to support Vietnam's candidacy for the United Nations Human Rights Council in the 2023-2025 tenure.

Vietnam announced its candidacy for the position of member of the United Nations Human Rights Council in the term 2023-2025 at the 46th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland in February 2021. Notably, Vietnam participated in the candidacy as the only candidate of ASEAN representing Southeast Asian countries. This news was immediately welcomed by many UN members.

Efforts to protect and promote human rights

The candidacy for a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council in the 2023-2025 tenure has demonstrated Vietnam’s desire to contribute to the world's common efforts to promote and protect human rights. This is the second time that Vietnam has been nominated to join the United Nations Human Rights Council, which has shown that Vietnam's development direction and orientation is very correct, reflected in the policy of the Party and State in planning development policies on human rights, especially putting people at the centre.

In particular, the international support in recent years has shown that Vietnam is on the right track. This is clearly shown through Vietnam's fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. The Government has taken timely and drastic action, considering the protection of people's health and interests the highest priority in all policies and action programs; efforts to promote social security, leaving no one behind. The international community has praised and recognized Vietnam as a model in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. This result is achieved thanks to the efforts to act on human rights, always putting people at the centre in all policies and laws of the Party and State.

BBC News (UK) and The Diplomat (USA) also share the same assessment. "The Communist Party of Vietnam has acted responsibly and put the people first," said correspondent specializing in Southeast Asian politics David Hutt on BBC News. "The Vietnamese government always cares and puts people's lives, health and lives first," said The Diplomat.

The Human Development Index (HDI) in Vietnam has increased by 45.8 per cent between 1990 and 2019, putting Vietnam on the list of countries with the highest HDI growth rates in the world. According to the UN Happiness Index Report 2020, Vietnam ranks 83 out of 156 countries and territories, up 11 places compared to 2019. UN experts say that Vietnam's index has increased dramatically stemming from the priorities and efforts of the Government of Vietnam in building and developing human rights, and promoting social equality.

Along with that, achievements in hunger eradication, poverty reduction and social security assurance are one of the bright spots of Vietnam and are recognized internationally. In 2006, Vietnam declared to have completed the "Millennium Development Goal on hunger eradication and poverty reduction", reaching the finish line 10 years ahead of schedule which deadline is 2015. The implementation of sustainable poverty reduction has been effective, the poverty rate nationwide has decreased to about 2.7 per cent.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam Dang Hoang Giang speaks at the 2nd Draft Consultation Workshop for Vietnam's voluntary implementation of the 3rd UPR recommendations.

The implementation of human rights under the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) mechanism of the UN Human Rights Council has also been implemented very seriously and effectively by Vietnam. During the first and the second UPR, Vietnam successfully presented and defended its country report, while absorbing contributions from other countries. Vietnam is also the country that publishes the Midterm Report on Voluntary Implementation of the Recommendations that Vietnam accepts under the third UPR of the UN Human Rights Council in March 2022.

Vietnam: A responsible member of the Human Rights Council

In November 2013, Vietnam was elected to the Human Rights Council for the 2014-2016 term with a very high number of votes (184 votes for out of 192 votes, the highest among 14 new member countries). The fact that Vietnam was elected with a high number of votes has demonstrated the country's position and prestige through its great achievements in the field of human rights assurance during the past decades, especially in the field of ensuring human rights. civil - political, economic - social and cultural, while also expressing the expectations of the international community with the participation of Vietnam.

During the three years of the first tenure as a member of the Human Rights Council, Vietnam participated in the Council’s activities and programme fully and responsibly. Every year, Vietnam has a delegation to attend the Annual Summit of the Human Rights Council. This is a forum for the Government of Vietnam to affirm its message of protecting and promoting human rights, as well as our responsible contribution in handling human rights issues globally.

Vietnam has put forward many initiatives, participating in the promotion of human rights, and has been supported by international friends, such as promoting the rights of disadvantaged groups, combating climate change, and being agreed upon by more than 100 countries. These are achievements that not every country joining the Human Rights Council for the first time can achieve. Vietnam is also the coordinator of ASEAN in the Human Rights Council. In 2014, Vietnam completed the second UPR of the Human Rights Council and is carrying out recommendations of the third UPR.

The prestige of ASEAN's trust

ASEAN's high consensus of Vietnam's participation in the Human Rights Council, an important UN organization, has demonstrated the unity in ASEAN as well as ASEAN's trust in Vietnam. This is possible thanks to the efforts and achievements of the Party and State, achieved through the recognition, respect, protection and maintenance of civil rights and human rights in the spirit of the revised Constitution 2013.

In 2020, as the Chairman of the ASEAN Intergovernmental Committee on Human Rights (AICHR) - an intergovernmental organization representing ASEAN on human rights, it is increasingly expanding its field of activity and deepening its importance. Paying attention to people's basic rights, especially focusing on disadvantaged groups including women, children and people with disabilities, Vietnam has tried to promote solidarity, unity and cooperation in the AICHR, including efforts to ensure human rights during the pandemic. In May 2020, at the initiative of Vietnam, for the first time, AICHR issued a joint press release related to the COVID-19 pandemic, demonstrating cooperation and unity in ASEAN.

Vietnam - Chairman of the ASEAN Intergovernmental Committee on Human Rights AICHR.

Especially, the trust of ASEAN countries for Vietnam comes from Vietnam's experiences and efforts as a member of the UN Human Rights Council in the 2014-2016 tenure, a non-permanent member of the Security Council. The United Nations (2020-2021) and the ASEAN chair role 2020, have created a premise and basis to strengthen the confidence of ASEAN countries in nominating Vietnam to represent ASEAN as a candidate for a member of the UN Human Rights Council in the 2023-2025 tenure.

Vietnam's efforts and achievements in protecting and promoting human rights, especially during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, are a fundemental basis for Vietnam to confidently stand for election as a member of the Human Rights Council of the United Nations in the 2023-2025 tenure. At the same time, it expresses Vietnam's desire to contribute to the world's common efforts to promote and protect human rights.