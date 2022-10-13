Fenced off to the public and dotted with plastic waste, Hanoi’s motor race circuit lies largely abandoned while hopes fade that Vietnam’s capital will ever host a Formula One grand prix.

The city was set to make its F1 debut in 2020 but the inaugural Vietnamese Grand Prix was cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic, and Hanoi has not appeared on the race calendar since.

Now, the spectator stands have been removed and most of the circuit sits empty — save a few hobby cyclists who sneak in, lured by the open space in the traffic-clogged city.

