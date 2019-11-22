In much the same way that salt adds flavour to a dish, so does Mellieħa – a name derived from the semitic m-l-ħ, which means salt – bring together Malta’s cultural and heritage ingredients.

Set on top of a vantage point, overlooking the beautiful Għadira Bay, Mellieħa is steeped in history and traditions, valleys and green areas, as well as monuments and areas of interest dating back from the days of the Knights and the British Empire.

This rich natural and historical tapestry is reflected in the narrow streets of the old village lined with elegant period houses. Yet Mellieħa is not stuck in time – a mix of recently built developments have updated the village’s offerings, which are further complemented by an interesting choice of cafes, restaurants and nightlife spots, as well as the advantage of being in the vicinity of lovely beaches, gorgeous countryside and the greener sister island of Gozo.

It is worth noting however that Mellieħa’s most sought after address is not in the centre – rather, it is in the quieter outskirts. Referred to as Santa Marija Estate, this area consists primarily of villas, perched on top of a cliff and embraced by a sprawling valley.

The luxurious villas here are low-lying beauties caught between sky and valley – simultaneously enjoying precious privacy and in most cases uninterrupted views of sea and countryside.

Well secluded and sheltered from the hustle and bustle of everyday life, Santa Marija Estate still enjoys efficient access to Mellieħa’s centre. And a quick drive will get you to some of Malta’s prettiest beaches. But then, a quick drive will probably be too taxing – sit down for a sunset drink, watching the sea and fields turn a golden hue, and you will not want to leave.

What your money can buy

Finished bungalow

€3,250,000

Bright and airy, fully detached bungalow offering ample accommodation and finished to very high specifications. One enters the house through a spacious hall with a double-height ceiling overlooking the pool area, extensive terraces and deck area. Main accommodation comprises a large lounge/dining room, fitted kitchen/breakfast room, study, three to four bedrooms, two en suite bathrooms, two shower rooms, cinema room, gym and hydro indoor pool with bar. An independent two-bedroom flatlet and seven-car garage complement this unique property.

Finished villa

€1,950,000

Fully detached bungalow with commanding views of Mellieħa Bay and beyond from its extensive terraces. Spacious accommodation includes a large combined lounge/dining area, fitted walnut kitchen, three double bedrooms, two en suite showers, two shower rooms, laundry/storage room, underlying one-bedroom flatlet with kitchen, bathroom and living room, games room, cinema room, four-car garage, large swimming pool, extensive deck area, and barbecue area. Fully air-conditioned, central heating, intelligent lighting and more.

Finished detached bungalow

€1,295,000

Wide-fronted detached bungalow with swimming pool, surrounding gardens and one-bedroom flatlet. The accommodation comprises an entrance hall, spacious living room, sitting/dining room, three bedrooms (master with en suite), family bathroom, a spacious dining/living room, separate kitchen, driveway, car port, storeroom and good-sized back yard. Included in the price are 20 solar panels, most of the furniture and various antiques.

Furnished detached villa

€1,095,000

A structurally sound bungalow constructed on solid rock. This property comes in the form of a lovely welcoming living area, overlooking the pool, a kitchen off the same living room, three double bedrooms, main with ensuite, main bathroom, study that can be converted into yet another bedroom, all on one floor. At swimming pool level is a separate flatlet complete with kitchen and bathroom. Complementing this property, which will make a lovely home once upgraded, is a one-car garage and lovely surrounding gardens.

