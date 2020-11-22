Malta CAN — the Malta Children’s Associations Network made up of 16 NGOs — is holding a vigil on Monday for a seven-year old girl from Vittoriosa who was abducted and has been missing from the island for 44 days.

The girl was illegally taken away by the birth mother from the foster family, which has been taking care of her since she was six months old.

Her foster family is now reaching out to all those who are able to give information about the abduction of their foster child to come forward.

The child’s exact location is still unknown and her family fear she may be in danger. MaltaCAN is appealing to the media to ensure this case is not forgotten and that this girls is returned to Malta.

MaltaCAN in a statement urged everyone to unite to:

— to support the authorities to persevere in their efforts to find her;

— to provide support to the family so they do not lose hope;

— to send out a message that if any child is abducted everyone will join forces to find them.

"MaltaCAN’s message is: "Let us be the activists for this child not to be abandoned. Let us show the importance of not giving up in the face of such adversity. Let us not lose hope! Let us unite in action and prayer for the safe return of this seven-year-old girl and so many other children who go missing across Europe each year."

The vigil starts with Mass at 6.30 pm at the San Lawrenz Church in Vittoriosa. Following Mass, candles will be placed outside the Church as a symbol of awareness and appeal for help to unite to find this missing girl.

MaltaCAN is urging all those who join them in this vigil to respect all social distancing measures.