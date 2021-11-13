Activists on Saturday held a vigil in remembrance of prisoners who lost their lives at Corradino Correctional Facility (CCF), calling for answers on the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

“The reign of terror instituted by former prison director Alex Dalli is a clear factor leading to this loss of life,” organisers said. “His resignation, and far less his self-suspension, will not bring these victims back,” the groups stated.

"We remain in the dark about the facts which led to these deaths, despite the internal inquiries that have been launched. Colonel Dalli had also restricted access to journalists and activists, turning Corradino into his own fortress. Without access to Corradino, it became easier for Dalli to run the prisons without any oversight whatsoever.”

Activists are also asking new prison director Robert Brincau to reinstate access to the prisons to both NGOs and media. “Not only will this serve to make the prison administration more transparent, but it would mark a clear departure from Dalli’s horrific methods," they said.

The coalition of NGOs has also called for a safe and humane environment for prisoners. “We want to see a prison that truly rehabilitates people, not tortures them. Above all, we want to see an end to the system of abuse that was created under Dalli, and prevent any further deaths.”

Noting the start of an inquiry by the independent Ombudsman, the groups called for Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri to shoulder political responsibility for the findings of this report. “Besides the inquiry led by handpicked personnel, Minister Camilleri should also consider the results of an independent inquiry which the Ombudsman is holding out of his own initiative, following numerous reports of maladministration.”

Attendees brought flowers and candles in a show of solidarity with the 14 prisoners who died in unclear circumstances during their time in the prison.

This event was endorsed by Moviment Graffitti, Releaf, the Department of Inclusion and Access to Learning (University of Malta), KOPIN, Drachma, Studenti Ħarsien Soċjali, Prof. Andrew Azzopardi, Integra Foundation, SOS Malta, Aditus, the Office of the Dean of the Faculty of Education and Alleanza Kontra l-Faqar