A number of events are being held overseas on Wednesday to mark the anniversary of the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia who was killed by a car bomb near her Bidnija home two years ago.

SYDNEY

The first of many vigils all over the world was held in Sydney earlier on Wednesday. The event, held outside the Maltese consulate there, saw activists placing candles and flowers outside the building as well as reading a short statement.

"Even though Australia is far from Malta, the Maltese in Australia want truth and justice for Daphne Caruana Galizia and her family are in our thoughts and prayers," the activists said.

VIENNA

The next vigil was held in Vienna outside the Maltese embassy . The event was organised by media freedom organisations International Press Institute, Presseclub Concordia and Reporters Without Borders - Austria.

BRUSSELS

A sizeable group of people gathered the Belgian capital to mark the anniversary as part of a vigil organised by a number of freedom of expression non-profits and journalists' organisations, including Reporters Without Borders, CPJ, FEJ and Transparency International.

Photo:Mark Ruskikh

LUXEMBOURG

In Luxembourg, a group of people sang Malta's national anthem and lit candles around posters of the murdered journalist on Wednesday evening.

A speech, written for the event by Ms Caruana Galizia's niece, Amy Mallia was read out to the crowd by Graziella Galea.

Candles placed in Luxembourg to remember Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Malta's national anthem is sung in Luxembourg at one of the vigils held across Europe on Wednesday.

LONDON

In London, Maltese people living, studying, and working there, together with a number of free expression NGOs, organised a candlelight vigil.