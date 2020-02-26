An exhibition by Italian artist Michele Benincasa has just opened at Solo Vinyl & Books in Msida.

Titled Silent Shots, the exhibition narrates daily stories through a series of graphite on paper or cardboard illustrations, which are then digitally coloured.

Brought up in the province of Bari, Benincasa studied in Lecce and Bologna where he obtained a diploma in the course Languages of Comics at the Academy of Fine Arts. Some of his works have been published on www.graphic-news.com and www.ilgirovago.com.

He’s been living in Malta since 2016 and his vignettes are published in the Corriere di Malta, an online news portal for Italian expats. Silent Shots is his first exhibition in Malta.

The exhibition is running at Solo Vinyl & Books in Bordin Street, Msida, until March 21. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.