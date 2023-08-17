GŻIRA UNITED 0

VIKTORIA PLZEN 2

Traore 47; Vlkanova 70

(Viktoria Plzen win 6-0 on aggregate)

GŻIRA UNITED

D. Cassar; T. Espindola, G. Mentz, C. Chaba (65 B. Azizi), M. Dias, Z. Scerri (90 H. Kadar), A. Borg, F. Romero, L. Macula (89 M. Alouzi), B. Borg (90 I. Ellul), L. Riascos (73 W. Teixeira).

VIKTORIA PLZEN

M. Jedlicka; L. Holik, R. Hranac, V. Jemelka, J. Mosquera, I. Traore (62 P. Bucha), J. Paluska, L. Kalvach (72 S. Dweh), A. Vlkanova, J. Kliment (76 J. Kopic), P. Sulc (62 R. Durosinmi).

Referee Denys Shurman (Ukraine FA).

Yellow cards Dias, Wilkson.

Gżira United’s run in the UEFA Conference League has drawn to a conclusion after their defeat to Viktoria Plzen in Thursday’s third qualifying round second leg at the National Stadium.

Given their European pedigree, it was expected that Plzen would overcome Gżira and continue their European journey as the Czechia side eye participation in the group stages of this competition.

The 6-0 aggregate victory reflects Plzen’s superiority over a Maroons side that despite the two defeats, they managed to hold their ground and their second-leg performance was very encouraging ahead of the start of the new domestic campaign.

