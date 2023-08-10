VIKTORIA PLZEN 4

Bucha 10 ; Durosinmi 23

Sulc 73; Kopic 90

GŻIRA UNITED 0

VIKTORIA PLZEN

J. Stanek; L. Hejda, R. Hranac, S. Dweh, E. Jirka, P. Bucha (75 A. Vlkanova), L. Kalvach, Cadu (75 J. Kopic), R. Durosinmi (57 J. Kliment), P. Sulc (75 I. Traore), T. Chory.

GŻIRA UNITED

D. Cassar; M. Dias, C. Chaba, G. Mentz, T. Espindola, J. Mendoza (79 L. Riascos), F. Romero, B. Borg (90 D. Pace), R. Essaka (46 A. Borg), Z. Scerri (86 Ewertton), Wilkson (79 B. Azizi).

Referee Vilhjalmur Thorarinsson (Iceland FA).

Yellow cards Mendoza, Chaba, Ewertton.

Viktoria Plzen’s superiority came to the fore as they secured a comfortable 4-0 win over Gżira United in the first leg of the third qualifying round of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

The Czech side, who have already played three league games – picking up four points – dominated the proceedings and will rue their chances for not taking a bigger lead to next week’s encounter in Malta.

As expected, Gżira found the going tough against a side that last year featured in the group stages of the UEFA Champions League and is one of the usual contenders for the Czech title.

