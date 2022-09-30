Spain women’s national team coach Jorge Vilda named a hugely depleted squad for October’s international friendlies on Friday, excluding several star names who asked not to be considered due to a bitter dispute with the Spanish football federation (RFEF).

Barcelona players Patri Guijarro, Mapi Leon, Sandra Panos and Aitana Bonmati, among others, were not included, along with injured Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas, who has made it clear she supports their stance.

Manchester United’s Ona Batlle and Lucia Garcia and Manchester City’s Leila Ouahabi and Laia Aleixandri were not named on the list either.

