Aston Villa appointed highly-regarded Spaniard Monchi as their president of football operations on Friday.

Villa landed a major coup as they convinced Monchi to leave his role as Sevilla director of football to move to the Premier League.

The 54-year-old’s time at Sevilla included seven Europa League titles, with the first coming in 2005-06 and the most recent this season.

Three of those Europa triumphs were achieved with Sevilla being managed by current Villa boss Unai Emery in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

