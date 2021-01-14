Aston Villa face a Premier League fixture headache after Sunday’s game with Everton was postponed because several of their players are still self-isolating after a coronavirus outbreak in the camp.
Villa were forced to field a youth team in their FA Cup tie with Liverpool last week after nine players and five staff tested positive for Covid-19.
The Everton game had been moved from Saturday to Sunday to give the club extra time but with several players still self-isolating, the Premier League has agreed to reschedule the match.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us