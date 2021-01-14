Aston Villa face a Premier League fixture headache after Sunday’s game with Everton was postponed because several of their players are still self-isolating after a coronavirus outbreak in the camp.

Villa were forced to field a youth team in their FA Cup tie with Liverpool last week after nine players and five staff tested positive for Covid-19.

The Everton game had been moved from Saturday to Sunday to give the club extra time but with several players still self-isolating, the Premier League has agreed to reschedule the match.

