Tomorrow is your last chance to visit A Morning at Villa Frere, an exhibition showcasing nine artists’ works. The works of Catherine Cavallo, Andrew Borg, Debbie Bonello, Steve Bonello, Sarah Calleja, Jeni Caruana, Henry Falzon, James Vella Clark and Winston Hassall are being shown at Gallery 23 in Balzan.

Delicately detailed watercolour paintings contrast with monochromatic pen drawings, while abstract compositions use swathes of pigments to signify the light and organic vibrancy that exists in the villa’s mature gardens.

Collectively, these works pay homage to one of the Maltese Islands’ most beguiling historic venues, each acting as a visual advocate for its admiration and conservation. With multiple building applications being submitted in close proximity to the villa in Guardamangia, generating public attention on the estate’s unique heritage features and English-landscaped garden, continues to be paramount.

Gallery 23 are honoured to be able to join together with the efforts of Friends of Villa Frere, to expound their cause through the impactful message of fine art.

A Morning at Villa Frere is open tomorrow from 6.30 to 8.30pm or by private appointment directly on 9942 8272, via e-mail to info@gallery23malta.com or through www.galery23malta.com.