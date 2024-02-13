Aston Villa look set to be without midfielder Boubacar Kamara for the rest of the season after confirming the French midfielder suffered a “significant knee ligament injury” against Manchester United on Sunday.

The Athletic reported the 24-year-old has torn his anterior cruciate ligament, which would also end his chances of being part of France’s Euro 2024 squad.

“Aston Villa can confirm Boubacar Kamara has suffered a significant knee ligament injury,” Villa said in a statement.

“The midfielder sustained the damage during yesterday’s fixture with Manchester United and has subsequently undergone a scan this morning.

