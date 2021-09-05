Villa Messina in Rabat celebrated its 25th anniversary on August 31. The event kicked off with mass for residents and staff, celebrated by Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Galea Curmi and Fr Joseph Mizzi, followed by the blessing of the statue of Our Lady in the home’s gardens.

In a short address, Nazzareno Vassallo, chairman of the Vassallo Group, thanked all those involved in the success of Villa Messina during the past 25 years. The day ended with a small party, hosted by the CareMalta home’s management team.

Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Galea Curmi with Vassallo during the blessing of the statue of Our Lady.

The team at Villa Messina making a toast.

From left: Nazzareno Vassallo, Villa Messina manager Nicolette Sant, Mrs Vassallo and Anthony Caruana, the home’s assistant manager.