The fourth edition of the concert Leggero e Cantabile is being at Villa Rundle Gardens amphitheatre today at 7.30pm.

The Ewfonija Ensemble, directed by Mariella Spiteri Cefai, will take part.

Soprano Annabelle Zammit and tenor Luis Agiular will be singing various operatic arias and art songs, such as Mattinata by Leoncavallo and Di Tu Se Fedele from the opera Un Ballo in Maschera. Other works by Rossini, Mozart, Mascagni and Rimsky-Korsakov will also be executed.

The Ewfonija Ensemble was established in July 2020. It consists of a dynamic group of musicians, varying from duos, quartets, string ensembles up to a full orchestra. The repertoire varies from pop to classical and semi-classical music.

The concert is being held on the initiative of the Culture Council within the Gozo Ministry.

Entrance to the concert is free but those who would like to attend are to reserve a seat while also presenting the vaccination certificate.