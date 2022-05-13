Aston Villa completed the permanent signing of Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho on Thursday in a deal the La Liga club said is worth 20 million euros (£17 million).
The Brazilian has impressed since arriving at Villa on loan in January after struggling to make an impact at Barcelona.
Barca confirmed the transfer includes a 50 percent sell-on clause if Coutinho leaves Villa.
The former Liverpool star, who has scored four times and contributed three assists for Villa, has agreed a contract that runs until 2026.
