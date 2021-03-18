Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins and West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone received their first England call-ups on Thursday ahead of three World Cup qualifiers.

England manager Gareth Southgate has named a 26-man squad for this month’s triple-header against San Marino, Albania and Poland.

Leeds striker Patrick Bamford had been widely tipped for a call-up but Southgate has turned to Watkins, who has impressed since joining Villa from Brentford last year.

“Bamford was very close. There’s a number of positions in this squad that have been really close calls and we felt we wanted an extra striker,” Southgate said.

