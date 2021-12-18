Aston Villa’s home match with Burnley has been postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak in the Villa squad, leaving just one Premier League fixture on the schedule for Saturday.

Just four games are now due to be played this weekend out of the original 10 -- Leeds v Arsenal is still scheduled to go ahead on Saturday, kicking off at 1730 GMT.

“Due to more positive cases in the Aston Villa squad today, the Premier League Board has regrettably had to postpone the club’s home fixture against Burnley, due to kick-off at 3:00pm (1500GMT) this afternoon,” the Premier League said in a statement.

