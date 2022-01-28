Traditional village feasts could once again start being celebrated from April as long as this is done "responsibly", the Band Clubs Association announced on Friday.

The announcement, via Facebook, came after a meeting with Prime Minister Robert Abela, Health Minister Chris Fearne and public health chief Charmaine Gauci.

"If the COVID-19 cases in the community remain under control, from April, both the religious and non-religious activities will be allowed as long as they are organised responsibly," the association said.

This means Good Friday would be marked with the outdoors procession, as used to happen pre-COVID, with some protocols in place.

It added that if the situation remained under control as summer approached, the village feasts could be organised "in a normal way".

Feasts in February and March must continue to follow the present protocols.

"The association urges those involved in the feasts to be diligent so that the activities, which form part of Malta's patrimony, can once again be organised.

"Feast enthusiasts should also continue to get vaccinated so that the situation remains under control," the association said.

Village feasts as we know them have not been organised since before the pandemic hit the island. In the summer of 2020, when all rules were briefly lifted, a few of the villages held traditional activities that later resulted in large clusters of cases.

This prompted the health authorities to stop all feasts and the following summer, in 2021, the traditional festivities were once again banned.

Village feasts are traditionally about a week-long, with crowded and boisterous celebrations culminating over the weekend. Summer is a busy time for festi, drawing both locals and tourists in large numbers.

In a post on Facebook, Prime Minister Robert Abela said feast enthusiasts can look ahead to spring and summer with enthusiasm.