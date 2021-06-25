A communications exhibition has been inaugurated by Nadur archpriest Jimmy Xerri at the parish centre in Triq Xandriku. The 16 objects on exhibit tell the story of how man, through these media, was able to communicate his ideas and sentiments with others. Mgr Xerri said that the exhibition seeks to relate how important it was for man to be close and in contact with others, especially now in the current circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The creation of this exhibition confirms our commitment to promote several means of communications that benefit the community. Although this has changed with time, the exhibits on display will help conserve their legacy for future generations,” Mgr Xerri said.

The exhibition is open for visitors daily from 5pm until 6.30pm. On Sunday, June 27, it will be open between 10.30am and noon.