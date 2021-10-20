Yeremi Pino and Gerard Moreno scored as Villarreal defeated Young Boys 4-1 in Switzerland on Wednesday to record their first Champions League group stage victory in 13 years.

Pino celebrated his 19th birthday by heading Villarreal ahead on six minutes at the Wankdorf Stadium and Gerard Moreno nodded in a second from a free-kick on the quarter-hour for Unai Emery’s team.

