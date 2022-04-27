Villarreal captain Dani Parejo said on Tuesday his team are convinced they can spring another surprise and beat Liverpool in the Champions League semi-finals.

After knocking out Juventus in the last 16 and Bayern Munich in the quarters, Villarreal are looking to pull off another shock by defeating Liverpool, the six-time European champions and favourites for this year’s tournament.

Villarreal sit seventh in La Liga but have a knack for upsetting Europe’s biggest teams, after also prevailing against Arsenal and Manchester United to win the Europa League last year.

