Jurgen Klopp has dismissed the idea that Liverpool have a dream Champions League semi-final draw as they prepare to face Villarreal in the next stage of their quest for an unprecedented quadruple.

The Reds, who host the Spaniards for the first leg at Anfield on Wednesday, are potentially nine games away from becoming the first side to win the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup.

Victory over the Yellow Submarine would mean a third Champions League final in five seasons for Klopp’s men.

The German urged his players and the Anfield crowd to show the same level of desire they demonstrated in a famous 4-0 win against Barcelona in the second leg of the 2019 semi-final — the last time they lifted the trophy.

