Villarreal cast aside speculation about Unai Emery’s future as coach by beating Young Boys 2-0 on Tuesday to edge closer to qualifying for the Champions League last 16.

Etienne Capoue’s close-range finish and a late strike from Arnaut Danjuma sealed a deserved victory at the Ceramica, with Villarreal now sitting level on points in Group F with Manchester United, who scored late to snatch a 2-2 draw away at Atalanta.

Villarreal face United next in a crucial game at home on November 23 before going away last to Atalanta, who are two points behind in third.

