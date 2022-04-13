At a time when a clique of super clubs has cemented its grip on the Champions League and the riches that go with it, Villarreal’s surprise progress to the semi-finals of Europe’s elite competition is to be savoured.

The Spaniards followed their stunning victory over Italian giants Juventus in the last 16 by ousting Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals, a 1-1 draw in Germany on Tuesday taking them through 2-1 on aggregate.

The club known as the Yellow Submarine and from a town of barely 50,000 people are through to the semi-finals against the odds, but deserve to be there thanks to the outstanding work done under coach Unai Emery.

