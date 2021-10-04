Villarreal have signed former Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain defender Serge Aurier on a free transfer, the Spanish club announced on Monday.

Aurier has joined the side until the end of the season, with club and player having the option to extend the agreement for a further two years.

The 28-year-old was a free agent after his contract at Tottenham was terminated in August.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.