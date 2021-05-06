Arsenal’s season appeared to be ending with a whimper when they were reduced to 10 men after falling 2-0 behind against Villarreal in last week’s first leg of their Europa League semi-final.

Instead, a precious away goal gave them hope they can finish an inconsistent campaign on a high by setting up a showdown in the Polish city of Gdansk against Manchester United.

Arsenal are ninth in the Premier League table and are unlikely to qualify for Europe next year via that route but winning the Europa League would give them a ticket back to the Champions League.

