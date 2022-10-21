Villarreal vice-president Jose Manuel Llaneza, a figure who has played a big part in the club’s success over nearly three decades, died on Thursday at 74 years old after a battle with leukaemia.

“The club wishes to manifest its profound and immense pain, sadness and dismay for the irreparable loss and our most sincere love and care to his family and relatives,” said Villarreal in a statement.

