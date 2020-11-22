Christmas or winter break travel plans are usually at the top of many an agenda – whether a skiing trip, a balmy island holiday to Indonesia and Thailand, or a cultural or nature escape to Europe.

This year, however, things are totally different. The pandemic has put an end to conventional travel plans, with travel restrictions on the rise, quarantine requirements in place in most countries and the need for passengers to undergo a mandatory COVID test prior to flying.

No one’s idea for a Christmas break includes hanging around for hours at an airport testing centre and being sick with worry, while waiting for results, in case you forgot to get a swab done beforehand. It is even more challenging when a whole family is travelling together.

With this in mind, and with the Christmas holiday season fast approaching, Frank Salt Real Estate has put together an exclusive list of luxury villas and farmhouses that will make an ideal getaway for some well-deserved time off, whether alone, with family or friends.

“People are weary of worrying about the virus. We all have to do our best to stay safe and keep doing so for months to come, but people in general still need a short, temporary break,” Philippa Tabone, manager for Frank Salt Letting and Malta Holi­day Lets, says.

“We have had a significant upswing in the amount of bookings for upper-end luxury properties for this Christmas holi­day season. Besides the fact that these properties are top-notch with all the mod-cons, they are also superbly finished and many come with terraces, views and some even with heated swimming pools. We’ve also had additional requests for private chefs and other concierge services to further enhance people’s stays…all of which we are too happy to provide and organise!”

People booking these luxury properties are going for locations such as Mellieħa, Marsascala or Żejtun, while in Gozo, villages like Għasri, San Lawrenz and Xagħra are quite popular.

So it seems that this holiday season, people are going to be more than willing to spread some festive cheer and invest in the local economy by splashing out on a stay with family or friends at a luxury villa or farmhouse in Malta or Gozo.

“All we can say is have a merry, safe old time and cheers to that! Have a good time while making sure that we act responsibly!,” Tabone recommends.

