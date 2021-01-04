Marseille coach Andre Villas-Boas confirmed on Monday that he would like to sign Napoli’s Poland striker Arkadiusz Milik during the January transfer window.

Villas-Boas has Argentinian Dario Benedetto, 30-year-old Valere Germain and teenager Marley Ake as his attacking options.

Milik, 26, is yet to feature for the Serie A side this term and his contract with the club finishes at the end of the season.

“We are interested but there haven’t been any advanced talks with the club or the player. It’s not as advanced as that, it’s not for the coming days. It’s an interest, that unfortunately came out in the Italian press,” Villas-Boas said at a press conference.

