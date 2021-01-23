Marseille are never far away from a crisis and the southern French giants are in trouble again after a run of defeats which have led to coach Andre Villas-Boas admitting to some uncertainty about his future.

Former Chelsea boss Villas-Boas had to be persuaded to stay at Marseille for this season despite leading the 1993 Champions League winners to second place in Ligue 1 in the last, curtailed campaign.

He clearly sensed that repeating that performance would be a very difficult, if not impossible, task and Marseille were dreadful in the Champions League group phase, losing five of their six games.

However, all was going well in Ligue 1 as OM won six games in a row to sit right in contention in mid-December.

