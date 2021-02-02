Andre Villas-Boas was “suspended” by Marseille on Tuesday after earlier offering to resign as coach at a press conference in which he revealed the Ligue 1 club signed midfielder Olivier Ntcham from Celtic against his wishes on transfer deadline day.

“This protective decision had become inevitable given the recent scheming and attitudes shown which have seriously damaged Olympique de Marseille as an institution,” a club statement said.

The suspension is a likely first step towards Marseille definitively parting company with the 43-year-old from Portugal, who became coach at the Velodrome in 2019.

